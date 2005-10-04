Electronics Production | October 04, 2005
EMS Providers takes center<br> stage at Productronica 2005
104 exhibitors from 14 countries mirror the significance of EMS providers. Market-leading EMS companies such as Flextronics and Sanmina-SCI will be represented as well as mid-sized providers.
Expanded and strengthened in every aspect, the "EMS Village" - the information and discussion platform for the providers and users of electronics manufacturing services, which was set up for the first time for Productronica 2003 - will be continued in Hall A6 at Productronica 2005 (Munich 15 - 18 November) in Munich.
The American research company iSupply is forecasting a world market for the EMS Industry of 164.4 billion US dollars for the year 2008 and this anticipated growth is echoed by the EMS companies exhibiting at Productronica including Sanmina SCI from the USA, Schlafhorst Electronics from Germany, Surface Mount Technology (Holding) from Hong Kong, Enics Electronics Manufacturing Services from Switzerland, and Selcom Elettronica SpA from Italy.
Visitors to the EMS Village will be able to see the latest developments within the following three areas:
- Contract manufacturing for the production of components/circuit carriers.
- Contract manufacturing for the production of assemblies and equipment.
- Development support services, such as prototyping
This structured EMS exhibition will be supported by speaker presentations and panel discussions with experts from world-leading companies. One focal point will be automotive and industrial electronics.
The American research company iSupply is forecasting a world market for the EMS Industry of 164.4 billion US dollars for the year 2008 and this anticipated growth is echoed by the EMS companies exhibiting at Productronica including Sanmina SCI from the USA, Schlafhorst Electronics from Germany, Surface Mount Technology (Holding) from Hong Kong, Enics Electronics Manufacturing Services from Switzerland, and Selcom Elettronica SpA from Italy.
Visitors to the EMS Village will be able to see the latest developments within the following three areas:
- Contract manufacturing for the production of components/circuit carriers.
- Contract manufacturing for the production of assemblies and equipment.
- Development support services, such as prototyping
This structured EMS exhibition will be supported by speaker presentations and panel discussions with experts from world-leading companies. One focal point will be automotive and industrial electronics.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments