EMS Providers takes center<br> stage at Productronica 2005

104 exhibitors from 14 countries mirror the significance of EMS providers. Market-leading EMS companies such as Flextronics and Sanmina-SCI will be represented as well as mid-sized providers.

Expanded and strengthened in every aspect, the "EMS Village" - the information and discussion platform for the providers and users of electronics manufacturing services, which was set up for the first time for Productronica 2003 - will be continued in Hall A6 at Productronica 2005 (Munich 15 - 18 November) in Munich.



The American research company iSupply is forecasting a world market for the EMS Industry of 164.4 billion US dollars for the year 2008 and this anticipated growth is echoed by the EMS companies exhibiting at Productronica including Sanmina SCI from the USA, Schlafhorst Electronics from Germany, Surface Mount Technology (Holding) from Hong Kong, Enics Electronics Manufacturing Services from Switzerland, and Selcom Elettronica SpA from Italy.



Visitors to the EMS Village will be able to see the latest developments within the following three areas:

- Contract manufacturing for the production of components/circuit carriers.

- Contract manufacturing for the production of assemblies and equipment.

- Development support services, such as prototyping



This structured EMS exhibition will be supported by speaker presentations and panel discussions with experts from world-leading companies. One focal point will be automotive and industrial electronics.