'Made in Poland?' Most TVs in Europe are

By 2010, the majority of Flat-TV sets sold in Europe will carry the label 'Made in Poland', new estimates suggest.

The share of foreign investment in the electronics industry in Poland has steadily increased over the past few years, particularly in the LCD production, the campaign makeITfair states. According to estimates by the Ministry of Economics, 8 out of 10 flat TVs sold in Europe will be signed “made in Poland” by 2010.



However, makeITfair has looked into the working conditions of electronic workers in Poland and was somewhat disappointed. Workers only got short breaks during their workday (for a 12 hour shift the employees get two 15 minutes breaks). Furthermore, many of the workers are subcontracted and the turnover of employees is very high.