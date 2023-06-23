Micron will open Indias first DRAM and NAND assembly and test facility

© Micron

Phased construction of the new assembly and test facility in Gujarat is expected to begin during the current year and phase 1 will include 500,000 square feet of planned cleanroom space. The current schedule would see phase 1 become operational in late 2024. Micron states in a press release that it will ramp capacity gradually over time in line with global demand trends.

The US company expects phase 2 of the project, which would include the construction of a facility similar in scale to Phase 1, to start towards the second half of the decade.

In order to realise the project Micron will be investing up to USD 825 million over the two phases and expects to create up to 5,000 new direct Micron jobs – and 15,000 community jobs over the next several years.

Under the government's “Modified Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) Scheme,” Micron is set to receive 50% fiscal support for the total project cost from the Indian central government and incentives representing 20% of the total project cost from the state of Gujarat.

The combined investment by Micron and the two government entities over the course of both phases will be up to USD 2.75 billion. Micron states that government support will help fund the project and facilitate access to essential semiconductor infrastructure and resources to drive innovation and enhance local talent development.

“We are excited about the steps India is taking to develop the local semiconductor ecosystem,” says Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, in a press release. “I am grateful to the Indian government and all of the officials involved that made this investment possible. Our new assembly and test location in India will enable Micron to expand our global manufacturing base and better serve our customers in India and around the world.”

Micron’s new facility will focus on transforming wafers into ball grid array (BGA) integrated circuit packages, memory modules and solid-state drives.