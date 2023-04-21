Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© GlobalFoundries Business |

GlobalFoundries files lawsuit against IBM

The semiconductor manufacturer accuses IBM of having unlawfully disclosed information to Intel, the Japanese consortium Rapidus and others.

Semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries has sued IBM for trade secret misappropriation. The complaint asserts that IBM unlawfully disclosed GF’s confidential IP and trade secrets, following the sale of its microelectronics business to GF back in 2015. 

The technology at issue was collaboratively developed – over decades – by the companies in Albany, New York and the sole and exclusive right to license and disclose that technology was transferred to GlobalFoundries upon the sale, the complaint argues.

In the legal action filed in federal court in the Southern District of New York, GF asserts that IBM unlawfully disclosed both IP and trade secrets to its partners including Intel and Japan’s Rapidus, a newly formed advanced logic foundry, and by doing so, IBM is unjustly receiving potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in licensing income and other benefits.

It is worth noting that Ilate last year, BM and Rapidus entered into a joint development partnership to advance logic scaling technology as part of Japan's initiatives to become a global leader in semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing.

The complaint notes that IBM’s executives have described the Intel and Rapidus partnerships as based on decades of technology derived from research conducted at the Albany NanoTech Complex, technology that GF argues they had no right to disclose. It also raises concerns over the extent to which IBM may have unlawfully disclosed this information beyond these two publicised partnerships.

GF is now asking for compensatory and punitive damages as well as an injunction against IBM preventing further unlawful disclosure and use of GF’s trade secrets.  

In addition, GF’s complaint also states that IBM is targeting and recruiting GF’s engineering talent at the company’s manufacturing facility, which is located near the Albany NanoTech Complex. In the complaint, GF asks the court to end these recruitment efforts, which have accelerated since the IBM/Rapidus partnership was announced in December 2022.

"GF will aggressively defend its investments in technology against those who violate them, as the complaint demonstrates IBM has repeatedly done," the company writes in a press release.

Yageo to invest €205 million in North Macedonia Taiwanese electronic component and service provider Yageo Corporation is planning to invest more than EUR 205 million over the next ten years in North Macedonia as the company looks to expand its operations in Europe.
EU reaches deal to boost its semiconductor ecosystem The European Council and the European Parliament have officially reached a provisional political agreement on the regulation to strengthen Europe's semiconductor ecosystem, better known as the Chips Act.
Zeiss expands its R&D site in Rossdorf The optics and optoelectronics specialist is investing over EUR 20 million to expand its site in Rossdorf, Germany with 300 square meters with new cleanrooms.
Harting denies allegations of military supply to Russia Business magazine Capital recently reported that a Harting RJ45 connector has been discovered in the remains of a Russian missile in Ukraine. Harting is now responding to the finding.
Ad
Mike Kenhard joins Alps Alpine as CTO Alps Alpine North America, announces that Mike Kenhard is joining the company as Chief Technical Officer and Vice President of Engineering at the headquarters location in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
Ad
Rigaku opens its first semiconductor metrology technology center in Silicon Valley Rigaku, a provider of X-ray metrology solutions for semiconductor in-line processes, research and development, and high-volume manufacturing, has opened its first Semiconductor Metrology Technology Center.
Intel and Arm team up on chip manufacturing compatibility Intel's foundry business has entered into a multigeneration agreement with Arm to enable chip designers to build low-power compute system-on-chips (SoCs) on the Intel 18A process.
ZF signs multi-year supply deal with STMicroelectronics From 2025, ZF will purchase silicon carbide devices from STMicroelectronics. Under the terms of the multi-year contract, ST will supply a volume of double-digit millions of SiC devices to be integrated in ZF’s new modular inverter architecture going into series production in 2025.
Merck to invest €300 million in Pennsylvania expansion Merck says that it plans to invest EUR 300 million to expand its site in Hometown, Pennsylvania.
Emerson to acquire NI for $8.2 billion Emerson and NI have entered into a definitive agreement under which Emerson will acquire NI for USD 8.2 billion as the company is looking to boost its automation capabilities.
Zeiss expands with new multifunctional factory in Wetzlar Zeiss has broken ground on a new expansion. In Wetzlar, Zeiss Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (SMT) will soon have an additional 12,000 square meters available for the development and manufacturing of lithography optics for global microchip production.
Amtech Systems receives multiple orders totalling $9.7 million Amtech Systems, a manufacturer of capital equipment, says it has received multiple orders for fully automated clustered 300mm horizontal diffusion furnace systems used in power semiconductor manufacturing.
Keysight opens its first Open RAN test lab in Europe Keysight Technologies is opening its first full test lab for Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN) in Europe, more specifically at its office in Milan, Italy.
Samsung and AMD extend strategic IP licensing agreement Samsung Electronics and AMD have signed a multi-year agreement extension to bring multiple generations of high-performance, ultra-low-power AMD Radeon graphics solutions to an expanded portfolio of Samsung Exynos SoCs.
Würth Elektronik opens High-tech Innovation Center Würth Elektronik has officially opened its new High-tech Innovation Center (HIC) in Munich-Freiham. The new site focuses on partnerships with customers, research institutions, start-ups, and semiconductor manufacturers.
EU expected to reach Chips Act deal soon The member states are, according to sources, expected to reach an agreement soon regarding the EU’s multibillion-euro semiconductor rejuvenation plan – the EU Chips Act.
Axcelis has shipped its 500th Purion ion implanter Axcelis Technologies has reached a new milestone as the company shipped its 500th Purion ion implanter system. The shipment went to an unnamed semiconductor device maker located in North America.
Kyocera to acquire land for new smart factory in Japan Kyocera Corporation has reached an agreement to acquire about 37 acres of land for a new smart factory at the Minami Isahaya Industrial Park in Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture.
Rambus and SK hynix extend license agreement
AMD names company veteran to lead computing and graphics business Jack Huynh has been named senior vice president and general manager of AMD's Computing and Graphics business following the retirement of Rick Bergman, currently the executive vice president of Computing and Graphics.
Adeia signs long-term patent license deal with Kioxia flash memory and solid-state drive specialist Kioxia Corporation entered into a long-term agreement to license Adeia’s semiconductor patent portfolio, including those relating to hybrid bonding.
Georgia Tech and GF team up on joint semiconductor research Georgia Institute of Technology and GlobalFoundries are partnering to expand collaboration on semiconductor research, education, talent, and workforce development.
Aldo Kamper officially joins ams OSRAM as CEO Aldo Kamper has officially become active in his role as CEO and Chairman of the Management Board at the company.
China to probe Micron's products for cybersecurity risks In a so-called "special announcement", China's cybersecurity regulator says that it is initiating a cybersecurity review of Micron Technology products sold in the country.
Japan joins in on chip sanctions against China Japan will impose export restrictions on a variety of semiconductor manufacturing tools, aligning its technology trade restrictions with US efforts to limit China's capacity to produce cutting-edge chips.
Wolfspeed and NC A&T to set up joint R&D facility Wolfspeed and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University have announced their intent to apply for CHIPS and Science Act funding to build a new research and development facility on the North Carolina A&T campus.
Load more news
April 21 2023 4:23 pm V20.14.9-1
Ad
Ad