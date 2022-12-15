© IBM

Rapidus Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells advanced logic semiconductors, and was established with the endorsement of major Japanese companies. As part of this agreement, Rapidus and IBM will further develop IBM's breakthrough 2 nanometer (nm) node technology for implementation by Rapidus at its fab in Japan.

The work will leverage IBM's expertise in semiconductor research and design. Back in 2021, IBM announced that it had developed the world's first 2 nm node chip, which is projected to achieve 45% better performance or 75% more energy efficiency than leading 7 nm chips.

"It is my great pleasure to announce today that Rapidus has officially partnered with IBM for the joint development of 2 nm node technology," says Atsuyoshi Koike, President and CEO of Rapidus, in a press release. "This is a long-desired international collaboration, truly essential for Japan to once again play a vital role in the semiconductor supply chain. I am fully confident that this collaboration will pave the way for our goal of contribution to the well-being of humanity through advanced logic semiconductors produced with technologies jointly developed with IBM."

As part of this agreement, Rapidus scientists and engineers will work alongside IBM Japan and IBM researchers at the Albany NanoTech Complex owned and operated by NY CREATES in Albany, New York – one of the world's most advanced semiconductor research facilities.

"This collaboration is critical to ensure a geographically balanced global supply chain of advanced semiconductors, built through a vibrant ecosystem of like-minded companies and nations," says Darío Gil, SVP and Director of Research at IBM.

Rapidus expects to start mass-production of its 2 nm technology in the latter half of the 2020s.