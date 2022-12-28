© TSMC

The chip foundry is sending a team of senior executives to Germany in early 2023, writes Reuters in an article, to discuss the level of government support as well as research the local supply chain. Under the European Chips Act, the European Commission has earmarked EUR 15 billion for public and private semiconductor projects by 2030.

First announced by the Financial Times, TSMC told Reuters: "We do not rule out any possibility but there is no concrete plan at this time".

Should TSMC go ahead with the plans, the FT said, it would focus on 22-nanometre and 28 -nanometre chip technologies, similar to those it plans to make in a factory currently under development in Japan (Evertiq reported).

TSMC is also increasing its investment in Arizona to USD 40 billion (Evertiq reported).