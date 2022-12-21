© Sony

Sony is said to plan a USD 5.83 billion investment in western Japan. The new factory is to produce smartphone image sensors, local newspaper Nikkan Kogyo writes.

First reported by Nikkei business daily, the Group did not give any details on schedule, investment sum, etc. at the time. The latest report suggests that it would be built in Kumamoto prefecture with a ramp-up as early as 2025.

However, the group "would carefully consider the timing of the construction and the size of the investment given concerns about a slowdown in the global economy", writes Reuters in an article.

Another chip company - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co - is currently running a USD 8.6 billion construction project in Kumamoto. Sony, who is said to source logic chips for the factory once it is up and running - is part of the project as a minority stakeholder, the report continues.