On December 6, 2022, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and TSMC celebrated the first piece of equipment added to TSMC’s new chip factory in Arizona. And as reported yesterday, the company will add an additional fab in Arizona.

“This is a milestone for TSMC, for the state of Arizona, and for the semiconductor industry in the U.S. We are well on our way to building the most advanced semiconductor technology in the United States right here in the great state of Arizona. This fab is historic. We will produce the most advanced semiconductor chip at 4 nanometers when it goes into production in 2024. It will power the innovations that will improve every aspect of your life,” said Dr. Mark Liu, at the event.

It was back in May of 2020 that the Taiwanese company confirmed its intention to build a new US fab with support from the US government and the state of Arizona. An investment that would prove to be the largest foreign investment in state history according to the Arizona Commerce Authority. That investment has now grown even further and will reach USD 40 billion.

Apple – one of TSMC’s major customers, recently announced that it would purchase chips made in Arizona.

“This is an incredibly exciting day for America, for Arizona and for Apple. Today is only the beginning. Today, we are combining TSMC’s expertise with the unrivaled ingenuity of American workers. We are investing in a stronger, brighter future. We are planting a seed in the Arizona desert. And at Apple, we are proud to contribute to its growth,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the TSMC event.

TSMC’s first facility will utilise the company’s 4-nanometer technology for semiconductor wafer fabrication. The second, newly announced fab, will be equipped for 3-nanometer production by 2026. The combined annual capacity will reach as many as 600,000 wafers a year.