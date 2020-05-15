© TSMC Business | May 15, 2020
TSMC confirms its intention to build new US fab
The Semiconductor giant has announced its intention to build and operate an advanced semiconductor fab in the United States with support from the US government and the state of Arizona.
This facility, which will be built in Arizona, will utilise TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology for semiconductor wafer fabrication, have a 20’000 semiconductor wafer per month capacity and also create over 1’600 high-tech professional jobs directly. The company says that it plans to start construction in 2021 with production targeted to begin in 2024. In total, the Taiwanese semiconductor company says it will be spending about USD 12 billion from 2021 to 2029 in this project. “TSMC welcomes continued strong partnership with the U.S. administration and the State of Arizona on this project. This project will require significant capital and technology investments from TSMC. The strong investment climate in the United States, and its talented workforce make this and future investments in the U.S. attractive to TSMC,” the company writes in a press release. In the United States, TSMC currently operates a fab in Camas, Washington and design centers in both Austin, Texas and San Jose, California. The Arizona facility would be TSMC’s second manufacturing site in the United States.
TSMC confirms its intention to build new US fab The Semiconductor giant has announced its intention to build and operate an advanced semiconductor fab in the United States with support from the US government and the state of Arizona.
Flisom to set up shop in Hungary The Swiss solar technology company chose Kecskemét, Hungary as the location for its plant of industrial capacity.
VRG Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification VRG Components, an independent distributor of electronic components, have been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification.
Sponsored content by SMT RentingElectronic Manufactures can improve their cash position The world is facing enormous upheaval due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For all companies, the health of their employees and their relatives is top priority but at the same time they need to continue their operations as much as possible.
Richardson RFPD ink distribution franchise deal with u-blox Richardson RFPD – an Arrow Electronics company – has entered into a global franchise distribution agreement with u-blox.
Imagination and BAIC Capital creates automotive joint venture Imagination Technologies and BAIC Group Industrial Investment (BAIC Capital), have signed a joint venture agreement to initiate the establishment of an automotive fabless semiconductor company.
Swissbit continues its growth trend with Ardian as a new partner Together with the management team, investment house, Ardian, is acquiring Swiss memory manufacturer Swissbit.
UDC enters long-term OLED agreements with Chinese company Universal Display Corporation and Wuhan China Star Optoelectronics Semiconductor Display Technology, have signed a new OLED Technology License Agreement and Supplemental Material Purchase Agreement.
Riber revises orderbook following a refusal of an export license Riber, a provider of molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment,, is announcing a revision of its order book following the French Authorities’ refusal to grant export licenses for two deals signed previously.
Intel invests $132 million in 11 technology startups Intel, via its investment arm Intel Capital, is investing a total of USD 132 million in 11 technology startups involved in everything between artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous computing to chip design.
Next Biometrics receives order from new US partner Norwegian biometrics specialist, Next Biometrics, has received an initial purchase order for its FAP 20 sensor from Credence ID, a US based provider of mobile biometrics and credential reading devices.
Globalfoundries Dresden certified to manufacture secure products The German Federal Office for Information Security (Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik, BSI) has certified the Globalfoundries’ Dresden site according to the latest international Common Criteria standard (ISO 15408, CC Version 3.1).
Swedish radar sensor company turns to Rohde & Schwarz Test and measurement expert Rohde & Schwarz has provided Acconeer, a specialist for pulsed coherent radar (PCR) and IoT, with an R&S FSW85 signal and spectrum analyser.
Skeleton Technologies’ names new CTO Skeleton Technologies has appointed Dr. Daniel Weingarth as its new Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, he will lead Skeleton’s development team in increasing the energy density of its ultracapacitors ten times over current market levels.
Osram’s early structural changes paid off The Munich based company achieved a respectable second quarter given the global challenges and thus met the market expectations.
Element and PCTEST acquires testing solutions from Rohde & Schwarz As demand for 5G NR device testing grows, PCTEST with Element expands its test capabilities to include 5G FR1 and FR2 conformance and network operator testing.
AAC Technologies opens new MEMS microphone design centre The new MEMS microphone design centre – located in Edinburgh, Scotland – joins a growing network of R&D centers located in China, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and the United States
Keysight opens new testing lab in Malaysia Keysight Technologies has opened a new Regulatory Test Laboratory in Penang, Malaysia to deliver accredited electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing services for manufacturers of electronic devices and mission-critical industries.
PLS' Universal Debug Engine now also supports SAFERTOS PLS Programmierbare Logik & Systeme has expanded its Universal Debug Engine® UDE with a comprehensive add-on for the SAFERTOS® real-time operating system. As a powerful development platform for debugging, testing and system analysis of microcontroller applications, UDE now offers additional and very helpful functions for software development of real-time and safety-critical applications using the SAFERTOS real-time operating system.Load more news
Most Read
- Five factors to consider when selecting an EMS partner
- Hutchinson Technology to start COVID-19 related layoffs
- Schoeller Electronics in preliminary bankruptcy proceedings
- AirBoss Defense Group turns to Celestica to manufacture respirator components
- Swedish radar sensor company turns to Rohde & Schwarz