TSMC confirms its intention to build new US fab

The Semiconductor giant has announced its intention to build and operate an advanced semiconductor fab in the United States with support from the US government and the state of Arizona.

This facility, which will be built in Arizona, will utilise TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology for semiconductor wafer fabrication, have a 20’000 semiconductor wafer per month capacity and also create over 1’600 high-tech professional jobs directly. The company says that it plans to start construction in 2021 with production targeted to begin in 2024. In total, the Taiwanese semiconductor company says it will be spending about USD 12 billion from 2021 to 2029 in this project. “TSMC welcomes continued strong partnership with the U.S. administration and the State of Arizona on this project. This project will require significant capital and technology investments from TSMC. The strong investment climate in the United States, and its talented workforce make this and future investments in the U.S. attractive to TSMC,” the company writes in a press release. In the United States, TSMC currently operates a fab in Camas, Washington and design centers in both Austin, Texas and San Jose, California. The Arizona facility would be TSMC’s second manufacturing site in the United States.