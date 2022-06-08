© TSMC

As previously reported, when TSMC first announced its intention to construct the new fab back in 2020, the company said that it would invest USD 12 billion in the project between 2021 to 2029.

Once completed, the 5-nanometer fab is expected to operate at a 20,000 semiconductor wafer per month capacity, and create over 1,600 high-tech professional jobs directly.

In an update on LinkedIn, the company states that “Structural construction of the fab building and all support structures is near completion while considerable headway has been made on the utilities infrastructure and developing the surrounding roadways.”

The company is targeting to start operations in 2024 – a target that still remains according to the update.