TSMC's making progress in Arizona fab
Back in June of 2021, Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC broke ground on its 5-nanometer semiconductor fab in Phoenix Arizona. In an update the company now states that it is on track with the construction and looking to start operations in 2024.
As previously reported, when TSMC first announced its intention to construct the new fab back in 2020, the company said that it would invest USD 12 billion in the project between 2021 to 2029.
Once completed, the 5-nanometer fab is expected to operate at a 20,000 semiconductor wafer per month capacity, and create over 1,600 high-tech professional jobs directly.
In an update on LinkedIn, the company states that “Structural construction of the fab building and all support structures is near completion while considerable headway has been made on the utilities infrastructure and developing the surrounding roadways.”
The company is targeting to start operations in 2024 – a target that still remains according to the update.
iNRCORE acquires Vanguard Electronics iNRCORE, a designer and manufacturer of magnetic components, has acquired Vanguard Electronics, a manufacturer of both catalogue and custom high reliability magnetics for demanding applications.
Kioxia completes acquisition of Chubu Toshiba Engineering Memory solutions specialist Kioxia has completed the acquisition of Chubu Toshiba Engineering Corporation.
onsemi’s South Portland wafer fab is now in Diodes hands Diodes Incorporated has completed the transaction to acquire onsemi’s wafer fabrication facility and operations located in South Portland, Maine (SPFAB).
Skeleton inks €11.6 million contract with North American company Supercapacitor energy storage specialist, Skeleton Technologies, and Canadian equipment distributor Class8 Energy, have signed a EUR 11.6 million contract to supply supercapacitor modules to the North American trucking and retail industry.
Micron Ventures to invest $200 million in deep tech startups Micron Technology says that its venture capital team, Micron Ventures, will be investing USD 200 million in deep tech startups with its Fund II.
The secondary semiconductor equipment market is growing Moov’s marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment has surpassed USD 3 billion in active listings for pre-owned semiconductor manufacturing equipment, all while the semiconductor industry faces equipment shortages.
ASML to invest $200 million to expand Connecticut facility The Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer is planning to invest USD 200 million to expand the company's facility in Wilton, Connecticut.
RFMW acquires Spantech Technology Solutions The specialist distributor of RF and microwave products is acquiring Spantech Technology Solutions S.L.U. based is Málaga, Spain.
Infineon and pmd develop 3D depth-sensing for Magic Leap 2 Later this year, AR company Magic Leap is expected to introduce its newest AR device, the Magic Leap 2. One of the key features of Magic Leap 2 is the 3D indirect-Time-of-Flight (iToF) depth sensing technology that was co-developed by Infineon Technologies.
Samsung and Red Hat team up on next-gen memory software Samsung Electronics and Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, have entered into a collaboration to develop software technologies for next-generation memory solutions.
Ericsson to hire 250 at its Irish R&D centre 250 roles to be added over the next three years with a focus on cloud native software developers, engineers and architects at all career stages.
SEMI Europe urges for swift adoption of European Chips Act “Speedy adoption of the European Chips Act will significantly accelerate Europe’s work to attract investments to build up chip manufacturing capacity and R&D,” says Laith Altimime, president of SEMI Europe.
SiPearl team up with Nvidia SiPearl says it's teaming up with Nvidia in a collaboration to provide a joint offering combining SiPearl HPC microprocessors with Nvidia's accelerated computing and networking portfolio.
Navitas Semiconductor appoints new CFO GaN power IC specialist Navitas Semiconductor, has appointed Ron Shelton as Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer. At the same time, interim CFO, Todd Glickman, will continue in his role as SVP of Finance.
AMD expands data center solutions capabilities with Pensando AMD has completed its acquisition of Pensando Systems in a transaction valued at approximately USD 1.9 billion.
GaN Systems launches North American expansion GaN Systems intends to grow the company’s North America presence with a threefold increase in its Ottawa headquarters operation, the opening of a design center in Dallas, Texas and a growing footprint across the US and Europe.
L&T Technology Services opens Polish engineering R&D centre L&T Technology Services inaugurates Engineering R&D Centre in Poland to provide Embedded and Digital Solutions to Clients.
Broadcom to acquire VMware for $61 billion Semiconductor design company Broadcom Inc. will acquire all of the outstanding shares in VMware, in a transaction that values the enterprise software company at approximately USD 61 billion.
GlobalFoundries launches GF Labs At its annual GF Technology Summit (GTS), GlobalFoundries announced the launch of GF Labs, a new program that extends the development horizon of differentiated semiconductor technology.
Sunway partners with BMF to develop next-gen antennas Sunway Communication has partnered with Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) to develop next generation antennas. The companies have opened a joint development lab in San Diego, California.
InnovationLab acquires flexible printed battery technology from Evonik German printed electronics specialist, InnovationLab, has acquired the TAeTTOOz printable battery technology from Evonik.
Motorola secures chip supply with GlobalFoundries deal The US semiconductor foundry has entered into a long-term agreement to safeguard the supply of chip solutions for Motorola Solutions' radios, which are widely used by public safety, critical infrastructure and enterprise organisations.
Foxconn and Yageo JV invests in Taiwan MOSFET manufacturer Hon Hai Technology Group (more commonly know as Foxconn) and Yageo Group have – via their joint venture XSemi – invested NTD 2.89 billion (EUR 91.6 million) in Taiwanese MOSFET manufacturer Advanced Power Electronics Corp.