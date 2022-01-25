© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | January 25, 2022
Rohm Semiconductor resumes operations in Tianjin
Due to the effects of COVID-19, Rohm's plant in Tianjin has been suspended since January 9. However, after receiving approval from the administrative authorities, it has partially resumed operations.
Following an outbreak of the new coronavirus variant in Tianjin, China on January 9, restrictions on movement were imposed – this also included the start of PCR testing for all citizens. This resulted in Rohm having to temporarily suspended its Tianjin plant since January 9.
In a new update from the company, Rohm says that it has partially resumed operations at the plant.
"Although restrictions on movement within Tianjin remain in place, we will continue to work with the administrative authorities to resume normal operations as soon as possible," the company writes in the update.
Renesas reboots equipment after Japanese quake Toshiba wasn't the only electronics company affected by the earthquake that struck the coast of southwestern Japan on January 22. Semiconductor manufacturer Renesas confirms that some equipment halted operation but are being restarted.
Toshiba halts production at chip plant after earthquake Following the major earthquakes that occurred off the coast of Kyushu, Japan on January 22, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has suspended operations at its semiconductor plant in Oita, southern Japan.
Intel to invest $20 billion in two new Ohio fabs The US chipmaker announces that it will invest more than USD 20 billion to build two new factories and to establish a new epicenter for advanced chipmaking in the Midwest.
Intel's fab 34 gets its first chipmaking tool Intel has started to equip its Fab 34 in Leixlip, Ireland – a USD 7 billion construction project – with its first chipmaking tool.
Manz receives equipment order from semiconductor customer Manz receives order from a new customer within the semiconductor industry. The order consists of equipment for Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging in microchip production.
Point-of-Load DC-to-DC converters solve voltage accuracy, efficiency, and latency issues Question: Why use point-of-load (POL) power supplies where the DC-to-DC converter is as close as possible to the load?
Dukosi partners with GF on battery management silicon Battery Management semiconductor vendor, Dukosi, has partnered with GlobalFoundries to produce feature-rich chips for electric vehicles in the automotive industry.
indie Semiconductor set up sales centre of excellence in Japan indie Semiconductor announces that the company extending its market reach and building up a strategic presence in Japan – targeting the automotive market.
Intel and ASML strengthen their collaboration Intel has made its first purchase order for ASML’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system, marking the next step on the path to EUV 0.55 NA (High-NA) introduction.
Investment firm HAL invests in Prodrive Technologies Netherlands-based high-tech electronics company, Prodrive Technologies, announces a minority investment by investment company HAL.
Chroma acquires ESS Chroma ATE Inc. has acquired 100% of the shares of Environmental Stress Systems, Inc. (ESS).
TSMC earmarks $40+ billion for manufacturing expansion The worlds biggest semiconductor foundry says that it will increase capital spending to between USD 40 billion and USD 44 billion this year – after having spend USD 30 billion last year.
Siltronic and GlobalWafers deal at a standstill In light of current market reports, Siltronic AG has issued an update stating that there has been no real progress on the German investment review of the takeover by GlobalWafers.
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment for the electronics industry says it has received an order for an SLX mask writer from a new customer in Asia.
Semiconductor heavyweights urge congress to act on crisis IBM and 40+ business and academic leaders urges the New York state congressional delegation to act on the semiconductor crisis.
Verimatrix sold its portfolio of NFC patents to Infineon Verimatrix announces that it has sold its historical portfolio of NFC patents to semiconductor company Infineon Technologies AG for nearly USD 2 million.
JLT completes acquisition of French sales partner JLT Mobile Computers, a developer of computing solutions for demanding environments, has completed its acquisition of longtime French sales partner ID Work.
EMD Electronics expands with new factory in Arizona EMD Electronics, the North American Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is expanding with a new factory in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area for the manufacture of equipment for its Delivery Systems & Services (DS&S) business.
Swedish biometrics company team up with Infineon Precise Biometrics has teamed up with Infineon to jointly provide fingerprint technology to allow various applications, including automated adjustments of driver settings in vehicles.
STMicro expects Q421 revenues of $3.56B Semiconductor manufacturer, STMicroelectronics, says that its preliminary and unaudited net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 are above its business outlook range.
Allegro MicroSystems appoints new Chief Financial Officer Allegro MicroSystems' Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Walsh, will be retiring.
Avnet Embedded opens new design centre in Germany In a move to further strengthen and expand its design competence of standardised and customised embedded products, Avnet Embedded opened a new design center in Deggendorf, Germany, on January 1, 2022.
TANAKA Denshi Kogyo to open new plant in China Japanese company TANAKA Denshi Kogyo will, via a subsidiary, establish a new plant in Hangzhou City, China, for the production of aluminum bonding wires for power semiconductors. The plant is scheduled to commence operations in November of 2022.