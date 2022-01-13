© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | January 13, 2022
Rohm suspends Tianjin plant amid Covid-19 outbreak
Following the outbreak of the new coronavirus variant in Tianjin, China on January 9, restrictions on movement have been imposed, including the start of PCR testing for all citizens. As a result, Rohm has temporarily suspended its Tianjin plant since January 9.
"ROHM Group places the highest priority on the health and safety of our employees, and has established a complete quarantine system, including hygiene management," the company writes in an upate. The company continues to say that it will keep monitoring the effects of COVID-19 and work with the administrative authorities to resume normal operations as soon as possible. At the same time, the company is transparent with the fact that the resumption of operations cannot be determined at this time. The main product of the suspended plant are diodes, LEDs, laser diodes, sensors, LED displays.
STMicro expects Q421 revenues of $3.56B Semiconductor manufacturer, STMicroelectronics, says that its preliminary and unaudited net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 are above its business outlook range.
Allegro MicroSystems appoints new Chief Financial Officer Allegro MicroSystems' Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Walsh, will be retiring.
Avnet Embedded opens new design centre in Germany In a move to further strengthen and expand its design competence of standardised and customised embedded products, Avnet Embedded opened a new design center in Deggendorf, Germany, on January 1, 2022.
TANAKA Denshi Kogyo to open new plant in China Japanese company will, via a subsidiary, establish a new plant in Hangzhou City, China, for the production of aluminum bonding wires for power semiconductors. The plant is scheduled to commence operations in November of 2022.
A*STAR and Soitec to develop next-gen SiC semiconductors The Institute of Microelectronics (IME) at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and Soitec have entered into a research collaboration with the aim of developing next-generation silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor devices to power electric vehicles.
From Micron to Intel – David Zinsner joins as CFO Intel has appointed David Zinsner as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan. 17, 2022.
Neumonda brings Intelligent Memory to EMEA Neumonda, a specialty memory company with the “DNA” of former memory manufacturer Qimonda, announces that it has brought its subsidiary, Intelligent Memory (IM) – an independent manufacturer of industrial grade memory solutions – to Europe.
ASML provides an update on Berlin fire ASML is providing an update on the fire that occurred inside a part of its factory in Berlin, Germany on the third of January.
Elbit sells its Power and Control business in the UK Elbit Systems says that its UK subsidiary, Elbit Systems UK, has sold the Power and Control Business of its subsidiary Ferranti Technologies, to TT Electronics for approximately USD 12 million in cash.
SICK takes over MOBILISIS SICK announces that it is taking over Croatian IT company MOBILISIS in its entirety. The acquisition expands SICK AG’s expertise in the wireless networking of industrial IoT devices.
Murata to start construction of new R&D building Sabae Murata Manufacturing, a Murata Manufacturing subsidiary located in Sabae, Fukui Prefecture, will start construction of a new research and development building in February 2022.
SK ICT strengthen cooperation with Qualcomm During a meeting at CES 2022, Park Jung-ho, Vice Chairman and CEO of SK Square and SK hynix, held a meeting with Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, to discuss cooperation in the field of ICT.
Invertek Drives invests in manufacturing expansion Mid Wales-based manufacturer of electric motor control technology, Invertek Drives, is investing GPB 10 million to expand its global variable frequency drive (VFD) manufacturing and distribution centre, along with the development of a new Application Centre.
Trexon acquires Power Connector Trexon, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has completed the acquisition of Power Connector Inc. (PCI), a supplier of Tactical Communications interconnect for military applications.
Qualcomm expands its automotive footprint in Europe Qualcomm Technologies says it has opened an engineering software office in Berlin, focused on supporting its European automotive customers with the latest Snapdragon Digital Chassis.
Hanwha acquires part of Samsung's wireless module business Hanwha Solutions says it has signed an agreement with Samsung Electro-Mechanics to acquire its wireless module business unit, which manufactures Wi-Fi and 5G mmWave antenna modules using organic substrate. The deal is expected to be closed by late March in 2022.
Navitas opens GaN IC design center dedicated to EVs Navitas Semiconductor is opening a new electric vehicle (EV) Design Center, further expanding into higher-power GaN markets.
Fire at ASML Berlin may impact EUV optical component supply A fire occurred at ASML’s factory in Berlin, Germany on January 3. According to TrendForce’s preliminary inquiry, approximately 200 square metre out of a factory floor covering 32,000 square metre was affected by the fire.
Fire incident at ASML Berlin On Tuesday morning, ASML reported that there had been a fire inside a part of its factory in Berlin, Germany, the night before
Micron updates on the situation in Xi’an, China Micron Technology says it is in full compliance with the Xi’an Government’s city closure, which took effect on December 23, 2021.
AMD expects to close Xilinx deal in 1Q22 AMD and Xilinx says that the companies are continuing to make progress on the regulatory approvals for acquisition.
Samsung provides an update on the Situation in Xi’an, China The South Korean company says in a statement, published on December 29, 2021, that the company has decided to temporarily adjust operations at its manufacturing facilities in Xi’an, China due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation
Intel Sells SSD business and Dalian facility to SK hynix The US chipmaker says that it has completed its first closing in the sale of its NAND and SSD business to SK hynix.
SEMI urges EU to make semiconductor industry a top priority SEMI calls for closer cooperation among EU member states on technology and prioritisation of semiconductor technology ahead of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union that begins January 1, 2022.
NDK closes two factories in Malaysia due to heavy rain Quartz crystals producer, Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK), says that the company’s subsidiaries in Malaysia, Asia NDK Crystal SDN. BHD. and NDK Quartz Malaysia SDN. BHD., have sustained flooding damages due to heavy rains, which had lasted till December 18, 2021.
Taiyo Yuden halts production at factory in the Philippines Japanese materials and electronics company, Taiyo Yuden, announces that its subsidiary Taiyo Yuden (Philippines), Inc., which is located in Lapulapu City, Cebu, has been affected by Typhoon #22 (also know as Typhoon Rai).Load more news