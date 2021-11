© Intel

Intel expects to accelerate capital investments beyond Arizona , the company announced earlier this year, in March, with CEO Pat Gelsinger adding plans to announce the next phase of capacity expansions in the U.S., Europe and other global locations within the year. Gelsinger told, during a keynote at IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany in September this year that the company is “committed to announce our next major mega fab location in Europe and we hope to have this announced before the end of this year.” With December around the corner, According to a Bloomberg report, the European Union's Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton told the Belgian daily, De Tijd that the announcement could be made within days. In fact, it ”should be a matter of days”, Breton said in an interview with De Tijd. Gelsinger told the BBC in October that the UK is off the table for potential fab. He told that the company “absolutely would have been seeking sites for consideration” in the UK, however Brexit had changed this. Post-Brexit, the company is instead looking at EU countries and getting support from the EU. Intel had, at that time, received about 70 proposals for sites across Europe from maybe ten different countries, Gelsinger told the BBC.