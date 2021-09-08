© Intel Corporation Components | September 08, 2021
Intel wants to invest EUR 80bn in Europe
Intel announced that it could invest as much as EUR 80 billion in Europe over the next decade to boost chip capacity. Furthermore, CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company would make its semiconductor plant in Ireland available to car manufacturers.
Gelsinger created even bigger waves with announcing that it would reveal the location of two major new European chip manufacturing facilities by the end of 2021. This will likely complement the USD 7bn investment (announced earlier) to double its operations in Ireland. One of Intel’s rivals is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). TSMC has no footprint in Europe (apart from a sales office in The Netherlands) at the moment, but is rumoured to consider building a facility in Germany. Samsung meanwhile has an office in Germany, R&D centres in the UK and Denmark and is also rumoured to consider foundry operations in the EU. And then there is Globalfoundries with a manufacturing base, office and R&D centre in Germany, design centres in France and Bulgaria, as well as a R&D centre Belgium. In June 2021, Globalfoundries announced plans to invest more than USD 1bn to increase capacity at its manufacturing site in Dresden (Germany). (Evertiq reported.) Cost will certainly be another key consideration for Intel. The company has made it clear it will seek financial and political support for its investment, which could potentially mean millions of euros’ worth of subsidies, writes Investment Monitor. Keeping all of this in mind, Germany, France, Belgium - and possibly Poland - have emerged as the most likely of contenders.
Sponsored content by Siemens EDADigital transformation: How Siemens EDA helps you engineer a smarter future faster We are living in an age of ever-accelerating digital innovation, where worldwide knowledge, commerce and communication are broadly accessible and literally at our fingertips. Over the past six decades, thousands of companies in the tech sector have worked diligently to bring new, ever-more sophisticated electronic innovations to market daily, culminating in today’s age of digitalization, which is rapidly changing how we live, travel, conduct business and communicate. This pace of digital transformation will accelerate even more rapidly as more companies begin to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their systems to leverage and even monetize the exponentially increasing amount of data produced by seemingly “everything digital.”
Revenue of Top10 OSAT companies for 2Q21 reaches USD 7.88bn Despite the intensifying COVID-19 pandemic that swept Taiwan in 2Q21, the domestic OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) industry remained largely intact, according to TrendForce.
SBF signs letter of intent to acquire electronics company German SBF AG, a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock and industry, plans to take the next step in its growth by acquiring a successful German electronics company.
Lane Electronics recertified to EN 9120:2018 Lane Electronics announce that following the completion of a BSI Assessment they are now recertified to EN 9120:2018 the Quality Management System Requirements for Aviation, Space and Defence Distributors.
Toshiba Materials transfers patent rights to Seoul Semi Seoul Semiconductor has completed the transfer of patent rights and business rights of SunLike LED technology from Toshiba Materials.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Murata acquires Eta Wireless Inc. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has completed the acquisition of Eta Wireless Inc., developer of Digital Envelope Tracking Technology that can reduce the power consumption of RF circuits involved in wireless communications.
Global semi sales in July up 29.0% YoY The Semiconductor Industry Association announced global semiconductor industry sales were USD 45.4 billion in the month of July 2021, an increase of 29.0% over the July 2020 total of USD 35.2 billion and 2.1% more than the June 2021 total of USD 44.5 billion.
BMW: More production for CATL, EVE Energy, Samsung SDI and Northvolt German automobile maker BMW AG has boosted is said to have increased battery cell orders to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars.
Sponsored content by TotechLong Term Storage Safe, secure storage and quality testing of sensitive components Shortage of electronic components Worldwide there is a significant shortage of electronic components, especially SMT components. The Long Term Storage of electronic components can be the solution for this problem in the future. But the requirements for long-term storage are increasing.
Texan money to entice Samsung Taylor, a city in Texas, wants Samsung Electronics to build its USD 17 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility in their backyard.
Quantic Electronics acquires Paktron Capacitors Quantic Electronics announced the acquisition of Paktron Capacitors, a manufacturer of multilayer polymer film capacitors.
SMIC adds USD 8.9 billion investment in Shanghai SMIC plans to invest USD 8.87 billion a new facility in Shanghai (China). To that end, the chip manufacturer and Lin-Gang FTZ Administration intend to establish a joint venture company based in the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone Lin-Gang Special Area.
Sponsored content by Rochester ElectronicsPlanning for and Minimizing the Costs of EOL Ken Greenwood, Rochester Electronics, Technical Sales Manager-EMEA
The electronic component product lifecycle, or time between market introduction and end-of-life (EOL), is getting shorter. For manufactured products with lifecycles extending far beyond the active availability of devices, long-term component availability is vital. Manufacturers need to ensure that a reliable source is in place, even after components become obsolete. This means planning and managing obsolescence strategically.
Ultralow noise, 48V, phantom microphone power supply using a tiny DC-to-DC boost converter Question: Can I produce a compact, ultralow noise, phantom power supply (48 V) from a 5 V, 12 V, or 24 V input?
Xiaomi heads - officially - into e-Car business Xiaomi EV Company Limited. has completed the business registration with a registered capital of RMB 10 billion.
indie Semiconductor to acquire TeraXion indie Semiconductor, Inc.has signed a definitive agreement to purchase TeraXion Inc., a company that specialises in the production of low noise lasers, Bragg gratings and integrated photonic elements to address high-performance applications.
Philips has divested its Domestic Appliances business Royal Philips has completed the sale of the Domestic Appliances business to Hillhouse Investment, a transaction, which Philips announced in March 2021.
Novotech Technologies partners with Wilson Electronics Novotech Technologies has signed a distribution deal for weBoost and WilsonPro Cellular Signal Boosters. The contract covers all activities in Canada.
XJ Capital invests in SCHMID Technology Guangdong XJ Capital has made a minority investment in SCHMID Technology Guangdong Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of printed circuit board and photovoltaics production equipment in China.
BASF and Shanshan form battery materials joint venture in China Following the approval of all relevant authorities, BASF and Shanshan have formed the joint venture BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co., Ltd.. The new entity will be majority owned by BASF (BASF 51% and Shanshan 49%).
Dialog now officially part of Renesas Renesas Electronics Corporation and Dialog Semiconductor Plc announced the successful completion of Renesas’ acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dialog.
Foundry revenue with 6% QoQ growth thanks to persistent demand The panic buying of chips persisted in 2Q21 owing to factors such as post-pandemic demand, industry-wide shift to 5G telecom technology, geopolitical tensions, and chronic chip shortages, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.Load more news