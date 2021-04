© Intel

The CEO told Reuters that Intel is currently talking to companies that design chips for carmakers about producing those chips within Intel’s factory network. The goal is to start production of these chips within six to nine months. In late March intel disclosed that it would establish a new standalone business unit, Intel Foundry Services (IFS) , led by semiconductor industry veteran Dr. Randhir Thakur. The move has been described as jab at the Asian dominance within the foundry space. Gelsinger told White House officials during a meeting that Intel is opening its factory network to auto chip companies to offer immediate with the shortage – as new capacity in terms of new factories are several years away. “We’re hoping that some of these things can be alleviated, not requiring a three- or four-year factory build, but maybe six months of new products being certified on some of our existing processes,” Gelsinger told Reuters while also stating that some of those engagements has already started. While the CEO did not mention any specific component supplier which Intel are currently engaging, he did say that the work could take place at the manufacturer’s facilities in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Israel or Ireland.