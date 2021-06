© Robert Bosch GmbH

EDITOR'S NOTE_ Translation of tweet: On June 7th, Bosch will open the new #semiconductor factory in #Dresden together with Chancellor #Merkel. With this opening, the high-tech industry association @SiSax_de hopes to send out a signal for the location. #BoschSiliconDay #SiliconSaxony. Via @world

"We are always interested in other companies to settle here and support them together with the economic development agencies", Managing Director Frank Bösenberg is quoted in the SZ. There are also many opportunities in Dresden for Intel, which recently announced an expansion of their European manufacturing capacities. With the official start, Bosch's facility in Dresden will mainly produce semiconductors for the Internet of Things and the automotive industry. The company has invested around EUR one billion in the expansion. Currently the company has around 250 employees in Dresden - a number which is set to increase to around 700 eventually. Other semiconductor manufacturers are also investing heavily in Dresden. Globalfoundries will expand its production in Dresden and invest more than EUR 400 million. Furthermore, Infineon has also announced that it wants to grow in Dresden ; in the next five years there should be investments of around EUR 1.1 billion in the Saxon state capital. Jenoptik also announced investments in Dresden this week