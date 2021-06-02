© Jenoptik

Jenoptik to expand its optics manufacturing capacities

The German photonics group has acquired a property in Dresden and will invest in new cleanroom fab. Construction is expected to start during the second half of next year and production is slated to start in early 2025.

As a response to the rising demand for optics and sensors for the semiconductor industry, Jenoptik intends to expand its manufacturing capacities and invest in a manufacturing building and a new office complex at its Dresden, Germany, site. The company has acquired a 24,000 square metre plot of land in the Airportpark Dresden in May 2021, a press release reads. Planning for the company's new clean room building and office complex will now start and the Jenoptik expects this to be ready for approval during this year. At the moment, construction is scheduled to begin in the 2nd half of 2022, with production at the new factory starting in early 2025. “With our investment we are securing our further growth and strengthening our position as a reliable supplier to the global semiconductor equipment industry,” says Jenoptik President and CEO Stefan Traeger in a press release. Around the world, semiconductor manufacturers are investing in the expansion of production capacities due to rising demand resulting from the digitisation of almost all areas of life.