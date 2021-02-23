© Renesas Business | February 23, 2021
Renesas Naka facility is back to full operation
Following the earthquake that hit the coast of Fukushima Prefecture and the surrounding areas on February 13, Renesas shut down production at its Naka factory to investigate potential damages. Since then then company has brought the plant back online bit by bit.
In a new update regarding the status of the group's Naka Factory impacted by the earthquake, Renesas says that it completed the restoration on February 21, as scheduled. Renesas previously announced its plan to reach full pre-earthquake production capacity (wafer input base) in around one week after the earthquake, which the company now has done.
Continental invests in German-US AI chip start-up Continental has acquired a minority stake in the German-US start-up Recogni, a company working on a new chip architecture for object recognition in real time based on artificial intelligence (AI).
Edmund Optics opens new assembly and design facility Edmund Optics, a provider of optical and imaging components, has opened a new Assembly and Advanced Design Facility in Tucson, Arizona, the second Edmund Optics location in the state.
SEMI calls on Biden to reinvigorate US semiconductor manufacturing SEMI, along side 16 industry groups have sent a letter to President Biden urging the administration to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research.
Solas OLED settles patent disputes with LG Display Solas OLED, an Irish company that specialises in OLED technologies that it licenses to consumer electronics manufacturers, has entered into a Settlement and License Agreement with LG Display, resolving a number of patent infringement actions brought by Solas against LG Display and a certain number of its customers, including Sony.
Panthronics seals global partnership agreement with AdvanIDe Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in high performance wireless technology, has signed a global partnership agreement with specialist supplier of NFC, RFID and smart card components, AdvanIDe.
Logic ICs account for the largest share of China’s IC market China became the largest IC market in the world in 2005 and has continued to grow in size since then. In 2020, the Chinese IC market increased to USD 143.4 billion, a 9% gain from USD 131.3 billion in 2019.
Why Is my processor leaking power? That sounds like an open-ended question Question: Why is my processor consuming more power than its data sheet suggests?
BAE Systems to produce GPS receivers in Iowa BAE Systems received a USD 247 million contract to design and manufacture an advanced military M-Code GPS receiver and ASIC.
Osram invests in California-based UV LED specialist Osram acquires around 20 percent of US company Bolb Inc. via its venture capital arm Fluxunit. With its investment in the California-based UV-C LED specialist Bolb Inc., Osram is further expanding its technological know-how of disinfection applications with UV-C light.
Cohu's 4000th handler makes its way to Infineon Technologies Back-end semiconductor equipment supplier Cohu has shipped 4000th handler from its manufacturing facility in Melaka, Malaysia. The milestone system, a MATRiX thermal pick-and-place handler was delivered to semiconductor manufacturer Infineon for testing automotive and industrial devices.
NXP is watching the situation in Austin carefully As previously reported, the unusually severe winter weather conditions has crippled power facilities in Texas. Which has led to several Austin semiconductor facilities standing idle without power.
Using A2B for Audio-Conferencing Systems One of the main hurdles in audio installation in a modern conference room these days is the need to interconnect a variety of input/output transducers into the main audio console. This is usually done using individual point-to-point shielded cables for each node, which is bulky and still requires separated external power supplies on each of them.
FabExchange acquires ON Semiconductor's Rochester site Private equity and divestiture partner, FabExchange, says it has completed the acquisition of ON Semiconductor’s Rochester, New York site.
Samsung’s semiconductor plant in Austin sits powerless The winter weather in Austin, Texas is causing issues for several semiconductor manufacturers in the city following a decision by Austin Energy to cut the power to the companies.
Renesas to resume production at Naka plant step by step On February 13, an earthquake struck the coast of the Japanese Fukushima Prefecture which led Renesas to suspend operations at its Naka factory as it investigated potential damages. The plant is now back up and running, at least parts of it.
SMIC unable to keep up with demand amid shortage and sanctions The Chinese semiconductor manufacturer, even with plants running “fully loaded” cannot work fast enough to keep up with customer demand for certain mature technologies.
Infinion brings production start in Villach forward Revenue for the three-month period increased from EUR 2,490 million to EUR 2,631 million quarter-on-quarter, with all segments contributing to the 6 percent growth despite the weaker US dollar, the manufacturer states in their latest fiscal.
The DoD partners with GlobalFoundries to manufacture secure chips GlobalFoundries fully ITAR compliant manufacturing facility, Fab 8 in upstate New York, will produce semiconductor solutions for the nation’s most sensitive defense and aerospace applications.
Intel invests $474 million in Vietnam In late January, Intel announced that it has invested USD 475 million in Intel Products Vietnam. The new investment is in addition to Intel’s USD 1 billion investment to build a chip assembly and test manufacturing facility in Saigon Hi-Tech Park, first announced in 2006.Load more news