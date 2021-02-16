© Renesas

Renesas to resume production at Naka plant step by step

On February 13, an earthquake struck the coast of the Japanese Fukushima Prefecture which led Renesas to suspend operations at its Naka factory as it investigated potential damages. The plant is now back up and running, at least parts of it.

Renesas says in an update that it restarted wafer supply on February 15, and will resume with front-end manufacturing processes within its clean room from today, February 16. The Group will resume production of the front-end manufacturing processes step by step and expects to reach full pre-earthquake production capacity at the Naka Factory (wafer input base) in around one week following the earthquake. The Japanese company says that as of February 15, it has not received any reports on the damage on its overall supply chain including suppliers and partner companies from this earthquake.