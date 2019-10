© Niroworld Dreamstime.com

In the complaints, TSMC demands injunctions to stop GlobalFoundries ’ manufacture and sale of infringing semiconductor products. TSMC also seeks substantial monetary damages from GlobalFoundries for its sale of infringing semiconductor products and unlawful use of TSMC’s patented semiconductor technologies. The 25 TSMC patents in the complaints relate different sets of technologies, including FinFET designs, shallow trench isolation techniques, double patterning methods, advanced seal rings and gate structures, and contact etch stop layer designs. According to the company these specific technologies cover the core features of mature and advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes. “TSMC’s patents reflect decades and tens of billions of dollars of investments in innovation, resulting in TSMC’s significant contribution to advancements in semiconductor manufacturing technology,” says Sylvia Fang, Vice President and General Counsel for TSMC, in a press release. “TSMC’s lawsuits seek to protect our reputation, our significant investments, our nearly 500 customers, and consumers worldwide to ensure everyone benefits from the most advanced semiconductor technologies that enable a wide range of applications such as mobile, 5G, AI, IoT and high performance computing, which are critically important to the public interest.”