© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com Business | April 05, 2017
VSY files opposition against Zeiss patent
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG announced recently that it had won a patent infringement action before the District Court of Düsseldorf/Germany against VSY Biotechnology B.V. and its exclusive supplier Fritz Ruck Ophthalmologische Systeme GmbH based on European Patent 2 377 493 B1 of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.
VSY Biotechnology considers it important to note that this is a ruling by the German Court of First Instance (Evertiq reported). VSY Biotechnology has the right to and will appeal this judgement with the Higher District Court and if necessary with the Federal Supreme Court in Germany. It is expected that a final ruling on the infringement may take several years and German Court's ruling is only effective in Germany but not in all over the world.
VSY Biotechnology B.V. reserves its right to seek material and moral indemnity for all direct and indirect damages of VSY Biotechnology on basis of unfair competition and defamation due to incomplete press release of Carl Zeiss dated March 27, 2017. Further VSY Biotechnology will ask for all damages they may suffer from the decision of the First German Court in case of District Court or Federal Court rule in favor of VSY Biotechnology.
Additionally, VSY Biotechnology applied for invalidation of Zeiss Patent EP 2 377 493 B1 before EPO with the claim of Zeiss Patent has lack of novelty, lack of inventive step, therefore unpatentable.
VSY filed opposition against Zeiss patent
VSY Biotechnology B. V. (VSY) has, amongst others, filed an opposition against Carl Zeiss Meditec A.G.'s (Zeiss) European patent EP 2 377 493 B1 "Method for manufacturing aphakic intraocular lens" (EP'493) with the European Patent Office (EPO) on May 6, 2016. Zeiss acquired EP'493 from the German IP advisers IP Strategists GmbH who acquired the patent from the Japanese company Menicon Co..VSY is of the opinion that EP'493 does not fulfil the requirements of patentability as it lacks novelty and inventive step, is insufficiently disclosed and includes extension of subject matter.
The patent regards Trifocal intraocular lenses. Trifocal lenses of Zeiss are AT LISA tri and the AT LISA tri toric.
The opposition is still pending.
VSY Biotechnology B.V. reserves its right to seek material and moral indemnity for all direct and indirect damages of VSY Biotechnology on basis of unfair competition and defamation due to incomplete press release of Carl Zeiss dated March 27, 2017. Further VSY Biotechnology will ask for all damages they may suffer from the decision of the First German Court in case of District Court or Federal Court rule in favor of VSY Biotechnology.
Additionally, VSY Biotechnology applied for invalidation of Zeiss Patent EP 2 377 493 B1 before EPO with the claim of Zeiss Patent has lack of novelty, lack of inventive step, therefore unpatentable.
VSY filed opposition against Zeiss patent
VSY Biotechnology B. V. (VSY) has, amongst others, filed an opposition against Carl Zeiss Meditec A.G.'s (Zeiss) European patent EP 2 377 493 B1 "Method for manufacturing aphakic intraocular lens" (EP'493) with the European Patent Office (EPO) on May 6, 2016. Zeiss acquired EP'493 from the German IP advisers IP Strategists GmbH who acquired the patent from the Japanese company Menicon Co..VSY is of the opinion that EP'493 does not fulfil the requirements of patentability as it lacks novelty and inventive step, is insufficiently disclosed and includes extension of subject matter.
The patent regards Trifocal intraocular lenses. Trifocal lenses of Zeiss are AT LISA tri and the AT LISA tri toric.
The opposition is still pending.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments