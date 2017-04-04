© carl zeiss meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec wins patent infringement action on trifocal intraocular lens

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has won a patent infringement action before the District Court of Düsseldorf/Germany against VSY Biotechnology BV and its exclusive distribution partner Fritz Ruck Ophthalmologische Systeme GmbH.

The District Court recently ruled that the trifocal intraocular lens offered by these companies infringes the European patent EP 2377493 B1 of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.



The patent protects a special aphakic intraocular lens (IOL), with which light can be focused on three focal points (near, intermediate and distance vision). The patented trifocal lens reduces the impact of pupil shrinkage and lens eccentricity.



VSY Biotechnology BV and its exclusive distribution partner Fritz Ruck Ophthalmologische Systeme GmbH were convicted by the court to recall all their trifocal lenses on the market and destroy all such lenses in their possession.



Intraocular lenses are used primarily to treat cataracts. In recent years, the development of innovative new lenses has considerably enhanced treatment options.