PMC-Sierra acquires product line from Maxim

PMC-Sierra, Inc. has acquired Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s 12Gb/s SAS expander technology.

“The acquisition of Maxim’s 12Gb/s SAS technology allows PMC to strengthen our relationships with tier-one server OEMs and provides future growth opportunities in this market segment,” said Greg Lang, PMC’s President and CEO. “I’m excited about this acquisition and the strong strategic fit between PMC’s core strengths in enterprise storage, and Maxim’s established traction with expander solutions at the largest server storage OEMs. Our server and storage OEM customers will benefit from a broader 12Gb/s SAS portfolio that includes Maxim’s highly valued feature set and innovations.”



“This transfer of our SAS and PCIe switch IP, know-how, and development team allows PMC to continue the 12G SAS expander roadmap that builds on Maxim’s current 3G and 6G SAS expander technology and products,” said Chris Neil, Senior Vice-President, Maxim. “PMC will manage these next-generation products, roadmaps, IP, firmware, and technologies going forward. Maxim will continue to support the production, delivery, and technical support of Maxim’s existing 3G and 6G SAS expanders, signal conditioners, and enclosure and baseboard management controllers. This arrangement will provide for a smooth transition at our customers.”



The majority of the personnel employed from Maxim are located in Colorado Springs, CO, USA.