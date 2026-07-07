Silex acquires Onsemi fab in Pennsylvania for $40 million

The facility covers approximately 3,000 square metres of existing cleanroom space and an additional 12,000 square metres of expansion capacity – roughly double the cleanroom footprint of Silex's existing facility in Järfälla, Sweden. The acquisition is structured as an asset deal covering the production facility, real estate, infrastructure and production equipment. Closing is expected around the turn of 2027/2028, subject to CFIUS approval, according to a press release from the company.

Silex intends to convert the facility into a MEMS fab and plans to offer employment to the approximately 130 people currently working at the site. The target is to reach EBIT break-even between 2029 and 2030, and to reach revenue and profitability levels comparable to the Swedish facility by 2034.

The total investment, including conversion to MEMS capacity, is estimated at approximately SEK 1.6 billion (EUR 165.8 million).

"We are proud to have moved from words to action in a short period of time and to now take the next step in our growth strategy. By establishing MEMS manufacturing capacity in the United States, we are further strengthening our position as the world’s leading pure-play MEMS foundry. This brings us closer to our U.S. customers, shortens lead times and reduces geopolitical exposure, which has become increasingly important to our customers," said Edvard Kälvesten, CEO and founder of Silex Microsystems.

The acquisition is the facility Silex flagged it was seeking at the time of its Nasdaq Stockholm listing in May, as Evertiq reported. The total investment estimate has since been revised upward from the SEK 1.4 billion indicated at the time of the listing.