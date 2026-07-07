Micron breaks ground on new cleanroom at Hiroshima facility

The project is being built in partnership with Fujita Corporation as general construction contractor. It is backed by up to JPY 536 billion (USD 3.3 billion) in support from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, announced in September 2025, according to a Japanese language press release from Micron.

The new cleanroom is the largest capacity expansion at Micron's Hiroshima site since the company acquired Elpida Memory in 2013. The facility has been a key node in Micron's global manufacturing network, having led transitions to 1-beta DRAM technology and introduced EUV lithography for 1-gamma DRAM production.

The investment is expected to contribute to the creation of more than 1,000 jobs over time, and Micron says it will work with Hiroshima Prefecture and Higashi-Hiroshima City on local infrastructure, workforce development and supply chain participation.