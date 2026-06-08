The Tijuana site, which focuses on wafer sawing, assembly and testing, also houses an Infineon IT and HR service centre. It was originally founded in 1973 by International Rectifier and became part of Infineon following the acquisition in 2015. The site currently employs several hundred people, according to a press release from Infineon.

The transfer will take place over the next few years, with no immediate changes for employees, customers or suppliers. Infineon says all products will continue to be delivered without interruption during the transition. The company is also exploring options for the future use of the site, including a potential sale.

Infineon has not specified which sites will absorb the transferred production, but says all products will continue to be delivered without interruption during the transition.

"The re-alignment of manufacturing activities at our Tijuana site supports the continuous optimization of our global manufacturing footprint and contributes to scalability and long-term competitiveness," said George Lee, Head of Backend Operation at Infineon.

Infineon's manufacturing strategy is based on a hybrid model combining in-house production with strategic partnerships. Its major backend sites serving international markets are located in the US, Europe and Asia.