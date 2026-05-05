Denso withdraws bid for ROHM stake after board fails to secure support

The two companies announced a basic partnership agreement in May 2025, centred on combining ROHM's semiconductor technology — developed primarily in the consumer market — with Denso's automotive system integration capabilities. The focus was analog ICs supporting vehicle electrification and intelligence, with both companies also flagging they would consider strengthening their capital relationship.

That capital relationship never materialised. Denso submitted a formal share acquisition proposal, which became publicly known following media reports in March 2026. Despite multiple meetings and written exchanges between Denso and ROHM's board and special committee, the proposal did not gain support. On April 28, Denso's board resolved to withdraw it.

Denso concluded that continuing the proposal "would not necessarily contribute to the enhancement of its corporate value" — a formulation that attributes the withdrawal to its own assessment rather than to ROHM's rejection, even though the lack of board support is the immediate cause.



The strategic partnership itself remains intact. Both companies say they have agreed to expand their collaboration — broadening it beyond the automotive field into consumer and industrial equipment, with increased focus on product development, supply, IP sharing and personnel exchanges.

For Denso, the underlying strategic challenge has not gone away. Competition in automotive semiconductors is intensifying, and the company has explicitly stated it will continue exploring collaboration with third parties in the semiconductor business. The ROHM route has closed — but the question of how Denso secures its semiconductor position remains open.