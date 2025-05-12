DENSO, ROHM to establish semiconductor partnership

DENSO CORPORATION and ROHM have announced that the two companies have reached a basic agreement to establish a strategic partnership in the semiconductor field.

This agreement follows discussions and considerations that began in September 2024.

DENSO and ROHM have a long-standing collaboration in the trade and development of automotive semiconductors. Going forward, both companies will integrate DENSO’s advanced system construction capabilities in the automotive sector with ROHM’s cutting-edge semiconductor technology, cultivated in the consumer market, according to a media release.

This partnership will focus on enhancing the lineup of high-quality devices, particularly analog ICs, that support vehicle electrification and intelligence, and deepening collaboration in development.

Additionally, in highly compatible fields within their semiconductor businesses, both companies will discuss broad collaboration. By globally supplying products created through this co-creation, both companies aim to contribute to technological innovation in the automotive field and realize a sustainable mobility society, the media release said.

To further solidify this partnership, DENSO and ROHM will continue to consider strengthening their capital relationship.

“DENSO positions semiconductors as key devices to realize next-generation vehicle systems and has been deepening its cooperative relationships with semiconductor manufacturers that possess rich experience and knowledge. ROHM has a wide range of semiconductor lineups that are crucial for automotive electronics products, essential for vehicle intelligence and electrification,” said DENSO President & CEO Shinnosuke Hayashi. “We are very pleased that the partnership with ROHM is progressing smoothly. By further deepening the collaboration between both companies and integrating DENSO’s accumulated automotive technology and expertise, we believe we can contribute to the development of the mobility society through stable supply and enhanced product value.