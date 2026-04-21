Avnet to shut Poing logistics centre, around 350 jobs affected

The US-based distributor confirmed the decision on April 17, citing subdued business expectations and a prolonged decline in demand for electronic components. This has led to reduced utilisation across its logistics network, according to the reporting.

According to Handelsblatt, Avnet sees no near-term recovery in the German market. Mark Kempf, managing director of Avnet Logistics, said demand in recent years had developed below expectations, with continued weakness particularly in the automotive sector and broader manufacturing industries, leaving the company with little alternative but to close the site.

The Poing facility, located outside Munich, employs approximately 350 people. Merkur reports that 346 employees are directly affected and that staff were informed of the decision without prior notice. The company says discussions with the works council and unions will be initiated to establish a social plan.

The site, opened in 2011, has served as a key logistics hub for electronic components in the EMEA region. The facility spans around 32,000 square metres and includes both conventional warehousing and an automated AutoStore system with tens of thousands of storage locations, according to Avnet's website.

Avnet currently operates three logistics centres in the EMEA region – in Poing, Bernburg in Germany and Tongeren in Belgium – and plans to consolidate distribution activities in Bernburg and Tongeren going forward.

The Poing logistics centre will remain operational until the end of 2026 under current plans. Other activities at the site are not affected.