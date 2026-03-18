GlobalFoundries breaks ground on €1.1bn Dresden expansion

The expansion is being carried out in partnership with Exyte and is intended to strengthen the company’s European manufacturing footprint as part of its global production strategy.

According to GlobalFoundries, the project will increase annual production capacity at the Dresden site by more than 110,000 wafers, bringing total output to over one million 300mm wafers per year once completed.

The company states that the first tools are expected to be installed in 2026, as it works to scale capacity to meet growing demand for semiconductor technologies.

The investment was first announced in October last year and is aimed at expanding the site’s role in producing specialised semiconductor technologies for applications including automotive, industrial and connectivity.

GlobalFoundries has previously said the expansion is part of broader efforts to strengthen regional supply chain resilience and support demand for secure and high-volume chip manufacturing across Europe.