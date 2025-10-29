GlobalFoundries to invest €1.1 billion in German expansion

The investment, part of the company’s Project SPRINT, aims to increase production capacity to over one million wafers per year by the end of 2028, making Dresden the largest site of its kind in Europe.

The expansion is expected to receive support from the German federal government and the State of Saxony under the European Chips Act, with full EU approval anticipated later this year. The project is intended to strengthen Europe’s semiconductor supply chain resilience and secure local access to critical technologies.

The facility will be upgraded to implement end-to-end European processes and data flows designed to meet semiconductor security requirements. The expanded production will focus on GlobalFoundries’ specialised technologies, including low-power, embedded secure memory, and wireless connectivity – essential for sectors such as automotive, IoT, defence, and critical infrastructure.

“Recent disruptions in the automotive sector underscore just how vulnerable global chip supply chains truly are. Our planned expansion in Dresden is yet another step in GF’s strategy to address these challenges head-on and deliver on our commitment to support Europe’s need for secure supply chains and differentiated technologies,” says Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries, in a press release.

The investment will also support ongoing innovation in next-generation compute architectures and quantum technologies, positioning the Dresden facility as a key hub for future semiconductor development in Europe.