Micron completes acquisition of PSMC’s Tongluo P5 site

According to Micron, the Tongluo site will complement its existing operations in Taiwan and serve as an extension of the company’s manufacturing campus in Taichung, located about 15 miles away. The deal was first announced back in January this year.

The site includes roughly 300,000 square feet of existing 300mm cleanroom space. Micron says the facility will support efforts to expand supply of advanced DRAM products, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), as demand from AI-related applications grows.

Micron began preparations for the site following the announcement of the deal earlier this year. With the transaction now completed, the company plans to begin retrofitting the existing cleanroom in March. The facility is expected to contribute meaningful product shipments starting in fiscal 2028.

The company is also planning further expansion at the location. Construction of a second facility of similar size is scheduled to begin by the end of fiscal 2026, which would add approximately 270,000 square feet of additional cleanroom space.