Applied Materials and SK hynix to collaborate on AI memory

Under the agreement, engineers from both companies will work together at Applied Materials’ EPIC Center in Silicon Valley to develop advanced DRAM and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) technologies used in AI and high-performance computing.

The collaboration will focus on materials engineering, process integration and advanced 3D packaging technologies intended to improve performance and manufacturability of future memory architectures, according to the companies.

Gary Dickerson, CEO of Applied Materials, says in a press release that the companies have a long-standing partnership focused on improving the energy efficiency and performance of advanced memory chips.

Nohjung Kwak, CEO of SK hynix, says the growing performance gap between processors and memory is becoming a key challenge for AI system development, increasing the need for more advanced memory technologies.

“The continued scaling of AI systems is driving unprecedented demand for energy-efficient memory technologies,” said Nohjung Kwak. “One of the biggest hurdles in AI progress is the growing disconnect between memory speeds and advances in processors. Our advanced memory technologies are paving the way for faster and more energy-efficient data processing, and we look forward to partnering with Applied Materials at the new EPIC Center to deliver a roadmap of innovations that enable the next generation of memory solutions optimised for AI.”

The joint R&D programmes will explore new materials, integration approaches and packaging technologies for next-generation DRAM and HBM. The companies also plan to utilise Applied Materials’ advanced packaging research capabilities in Singapore as part of the collaboration.

SK hynix will join the EPIC Center as a founding partner. The facility, located in Silicon Valley, is scheduled to open later in 2026 and represents a USD 5 billion investment by Applied Materials in semiconductor equipment research and development.

Applied Materials has recently announced similar collaborations tied to the EPIC Center. As previously reported by Evertiq, the company has entered a partnership with Micron Technology to develop next-generation AI memory solutions and confirmed that Samsung Electronics will also join the centre as a founding partner.