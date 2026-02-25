SK hynix to Invest $15 billion in Yongin Semiconductor Cluster

The total investment for the first fab is now estimated at KRW 31 trillion (USD 21.5 billion), including a previously announced KRW 9.4 trillion (USD 6.5 billion) facility expenditure from July 2024.

The company said the investment aims to respond proactively to growing global demand for high-performance and high-density semiconductors, driven by sectors such as artificial intelligence, data centres, and high-performance computing. SK hynix noted that the expansion is intended to secure production capacity ahead of schedule and maintain stable supply for customers.

Construction progress has allowed the company to advance the opening of the first cleanroom from May 2027 to February 2027. The fab will eventually comprise two building shells and six cleanrooms, providing additional production capacity to meet anticipated demand. The reported investment excludes equipment installation costs.

SK hynix also said the Yongin Cluster will support collaboration with more than 50 partner companies, including materials, components, and equipment suppliers. The company indicated that the phased investment approach is intended to strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem and align production capacity with mid-to-long-term market demand forecasts.

