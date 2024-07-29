SK Hynix to invest $6.9bn in Yongin Semiconductor Cluster

The Yongin Cluster, announced in early 2023, will be a 4.15 million square metre site in Wonsam-myeon, Gyeonggi-do, near Seoul. The government set aside USD 229 billion to develop the project which is scheduled to break ground in March 2024 and be completed by May 2027.

It is part of the government's plan to promote six key industries -- chips, displays, secondary batteries, bio, future vehicles and robots. The cluster is expected to house five advanced chip fabrication facilities and around 150 materials, parts and fabless companies by 2042.

SK Hynix plans to build four plants to produce next-generation products in collaboration with domestic and international materials, parts, and equipment companies. In addition to the main production facilities, it will create a "mini fab" (semiconductor production line) to help smaller domestic partners to develop and test new ideas.