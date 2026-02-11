Okmetic Vantaa fab expansion enters volume production

“With this expansion, Okmetic strengthens its position as an EU-based, one-stop supplier for 150 to 200 mm silicon wafer platforms serving the MEMS, sensor, RF, and Power markets. The increase in 200 mm polished wafer capacity strengthens long-term supply stability for critical semiconductor applications,” says President and CEO Kai Seikku in a press release.

The first wafers from the expansion were produced in June 2025, followed by a structured qualification and ramp phase. Volume production is now underway, with wafers from the expanded capacity being delivered to customers.

Construction of the Vantaa expansion began in early 2023. The facility covers more than 40.000 square metres, including 6,000 square metres of cleanroom, as well as crystal growth and wafering areas. Okmetic said the facility is equipped with modern technology with a focus on energy efficiency.

The expansion builds on previous investments in European manufacturing. Okmetic doubled its bonded SOI capacity between 2017 and 2021 and added a patterning line for Cavity SOI in 2019. The Vantaa expansion is expected to more than double total production capacity by 2030, reinforcing Okmetic’s position as a Europe-based supplier of advanced silicon wafers.