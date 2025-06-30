Okmetic produces first wafers from expanded Vantaa fab

The expansion significantly boosts capacity for 200 mm polished silicon wafers, which are used in MEMS, sensor, RF, and power device applications. The company is now preparing sample deliveries to customers as it ramps up production.

“With this expansion, Okmetic strategically positions itself as an EU-based, one-stop supplier catering to all 150 to 200 mm silicon wafer needs,” says President and CEO Kai Seikku in a press release. “Increasing 200 mm polished wafer capacity is a crucial step in securing a stable and high-quality wafer supply for critical semiconductor applications.”

The Vantaa site produces both 150 mm and 200 mm silicon and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers. The ongoing expansion, which began in early 2023, is adding over 40,000 square metres to the facility, including a 6,000 square metres cleanroom area along with new crystal growth and wafering sections.

According to the company, the Vantaa expansion is expected to more than double Okmetic’s overall production capacity by 2030. It builds on earlier investments that include a doubling of bonded SOI wafer output between 2017 and 2021 and the installation of a Cavity SOI (C-SOI) patterning line in 2019.