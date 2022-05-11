© Okmetic via Youtube

The company says in a press release that the investment will more than double the its production capacity and business. Construction is currently scheduled to start in early 2023, at the latest – and the company plans to kickstart production at the fab during 2025.

This is the largest investment in Okmetic’s history, who supplies customised silicon wafers for the manufacture of MEMS, sensor, RF and power devices. Over the last five years, the company has invested over 100 million euros in increasing the production capacity of its Vantaa fab, and the new production fab is described as yet another step in the company’s growth journey.

"We have experienced strong growth for several years now, and market forecasts suggest the positive development will continue in the semiconductor industry. The new fab will strengthen the company’s position in the market and lay the foundation for the future development of our business," says Okmetic President and CEO Kai Seikku, in the press release

The president and CEO continues to say that from a bigger perspective, the investment can be seen as part of the European push towards more self-sufficiency in the global semiconductor value chain. However, the overall focus of this new fab will be on global markets.

In pure specs the new production fab will provide Okmetics with over 40,000 square metres of new floor space, out of which 6,000 square metres is dedicated to clean room areas. The fab will, as mentioned before, be built next to the current fab, which according to Okmetics is to maximise the synergies between the two.

Production in the new fab will mainly focus on current products and markets. SOI production (Silicon-On-Insulator) will be centralized in the current fab, with 200mm DSP (Double Side Polished) wafer and SSP (Single Side Polished) wafer production and crystal growing expanded to the new fab.