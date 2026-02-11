The facility is positioned as the first semiconductor testing and packaging plant in Vietnam to be fully owned and operated by domestic entities. FPT said it is intended to support a more complete national semiconductor ecosystem encompassing research, design, manufacturing, testing, packaging and commercialisation.

Earlier in January, Viettel Group broke ground on what has been described as Vietnam’s first semiconductor chip fabrication plant, as previously reported by Evertiq. While Vietnam is active in areas such as chip design, packaging and testing, it currently lacks domestic wafer fabrication capability. Viettel has said the new facility is intended to complete the country’s semiconductor production chain by enabling local chip fabrication.

Phase 1 of FPT's project is scheduled for 2026–2027 at Yen Phong II-C Industrial Park in Bac Ninh Province. The initial site will cover about 1,600 square metres and is planned to include six functional testing lines and a dedicated reliability and durability area for burn-in, reliability testing and failure analysis. FPT said the facility will be aligned with ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and IATF 16949 standards, as well as JEDEC and automotive qualification benchmarks AEC-Q100 and AEC-Q101.

A second expansion phase planned for 2028–2030 would increase the site to around 6,000 square metres, add 18 further testing lines and additional reliability and endurance zones. It would also broaden packaging capabilities to include CSP, WLP and advanced IC packaging, with a target output in the billions of units per year.

FPT said the facility is also intended to serve as a practical training environment for semiconductor students, supporting Vietnam’s national target to develop 50,000 semiconductor professionals by 2030, including roles across manufacturing, testing and packaging.

FPT also said it had formed partnerships with domestic and international semiconductor firms, including extensive collaboration with Viettel on sovereign semiconductor development, covering training, design, fabrication, testing, packaging and commercialisation.