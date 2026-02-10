Viettel breaks ground on Vietnam’s first semiconductor fab

The project is being implemented by Viettel under an assignment from the Ministry of National Defence and in line with a government resolution. It will be located in the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi and cover an area of 27 hectares.

According to Viettel, the facility is intended to serve as national infrastructure supporting semiconductor research, design, testing and chip production. Once operational, the plant is expected to support industries including aerospace, telecommunications, IoT, automotive manufacturing, medical devices and industrial automation.

Vietnam currently participates in most stages of semiconductor development, such as design, packaging and testing, but lacks domestic chip fabrication capability. Viettel said the new plant will complete the full semiconductor production chain in the country by enabling local chip fabrication.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh described the project as a significant step toward implementing the national semiconductor industry development strategy and strengthening Vietnam’s position in the global value chain.

"The groundbreaking of Vietnam's first high-tech semiconductor chip fabrication plant is an event of particularly important significance. This is a step toward realising the national semiconductor industry development strategy, creating a foundation for Vietnam to gradually participate more deeply in the global value chain, based on science, technology, and innovation," the Prime Minister said.

The plant is also expected to play a role in workforce development. According to Viettel, it will serve as a practical training environment for semiconductor engineers, supporting national targets to train 50,000 chip design engineers by 2030 and more than 100,000 professionals by 2040.

Lieutenant General Tao Duc Thang, Chairman and CEO of Viettel Group, said construction and technology transfer are expected to be completed by the end of 2027, followed by pilot production. From 2028 to 2030, the focus will be on optimising processes and improving production efficiency in line with industry standards.