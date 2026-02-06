Chinese customers face long waits for US-made server CPUs

Intel has warned some customers in China that delivery lead times for certain server CPUs could stretch to as long as six months. AMD has also notified clients of constraints, with lead times for some products extending to between eight and 10 weeks, Reuters reports.

The delays come as investment in AI infrastructure continues to drive strong demand not only for AI accelerators but also for traditional compute components such as CPUs and memory. As previously reported by Evertiq, the global memory market is heading toward historically sharp price increases in the first quarter of 2026, driven by a widening supply–demand imbalance intensified by AI and data centre investment trends

Reuters said the supply constraints have pushed prices for Intel’s server CPUs in China up by more than 10% on average, depending on customer contracts. China represents more than 20% of Intel’s total revenue, according to the report.

People familiar with the situation told Reuters that Intel’s fourth- and fifth-generation Xeon processors are particularly affected in China, with deliveries being rationed.

AMD has also warned customers in China of supply constraints, although delivery delays for its server CPUs are currently shorter than those faced by Intel.

In a statement to Reuters, Intel said it had already flagged for CPU supply constraints during its January earnings call, citing strong demand for “traditional compute” driven by rapid AI adoption. The company said inventories are expected to bottom out in the first quarter, with improvements anticipated in the second quarter of 2026.

AMD reiterated comments from its earnings call in a statement to Reuters, saying it has expanded supply capacity and remains confident in its ability to meet global demand, pointing to supplier agreements and its partnership with TSMC.