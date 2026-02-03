The transaction, which was announced in July 2025, has now received all required regulatory approvals. It covers automotive safety and non-safety MEMS sensors as well as sensors targeting industrial end markets.

According to STMicroelectronics, the acquired business is expected to contribute revenues in the mid-forties million US dollar range in the first quarter of 2026.

When the transaction was announced last year, STMicroelectronics stated that the deal value could reach up to USD 950 million, depending on performance-related milestones.

The acquisition is part of ST’s strategy to expand its global sensors capabilities, with a particular focus on automotive safety systems and industrial applications.