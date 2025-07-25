STMicro to buy part of NXP’s sensor business for up to $950 million

STMicroelectronics is acquiring part of Dutch company NXP Semiconductors’ sensor unit for up to USD 950 million in cash. The transaction will complement and expand ST’s leading MEMS sensors technology and product portfolio, unlocking new opportunities for development across automotive, industrial and consumer applications, STMicro said in a media release.

“The planned acquisition is a great strategic fit for ST,” said Marco Cassis, President, Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors Group of STMicroelectronics. “Together with ST’s existing MEMS portfolio, these highly complementary technologies and customer relationships, focused on automotive safety and industrial technologies, will strengthen our position in sensors across key segments in automotive, industrial and consumer applications. By leveraging our IDM model, with technology R&D, product design and advanced manufacturing, we will better serve all our customers worldwide.”

“NXP is a leading supplier of automotive MEMS based motion and pressure sensors, with a long history of strong customer adoption,” said Jens Hinrichsen, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Analog and Automotive Embedded Systems of NXP. “However, after careful portfolio review the company has decided the business does not fit into its long-term strategic direction. We have agreed with STMicroelectronics that the product line will fit ideally into ST’s portfolio, manufacturing footprint and strategic roadmap. We are gratified that the MEMS sensor team will have an excellent home and long-term future at ST.”

The MEMS sensors portfolio to be acquired by ST primarily targets automotive safety sensors, both passive (airbags) and active (vehicle dynamics), as well as monitoring sensors (TPMS1, engine management, convenience, and security). It also includes pressure sensors and accelerometers for industrial applications. ST is well-positioned to leverage strong, established customer relationships with automotive Tier1s with its innovation roadmap in a rapidly expanding MEMS automotive market.

MEMS technologies increasingly enable advanced functionalities for safety, electrification, automation, and connected vehicles, paving the way for future revenue growth, the media release said.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, STMicroelectronics designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor devices.