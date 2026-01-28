ESMC holds topping-out ceremony at Dresden fab site
European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC) has celebrated the topping-out of its new office buildings at its Dresden semiconductor fab, the company said in a LinkedIn update. The ceremony marked the placement of the final structural beam in the central building.
Christian Koitzsch, president of ESMC, said the company is “truly pleased with how the construction project has progressed so far.” Work will continue with façade installation and interior fit-out of the three office buildings, which are intended to serve as ESMC’s headquarters and a site for customer engagement.
ESMC, a joint venture between Robert Bosch, Infineon Technologies and NXP Semiconductors, broke ground on its Dresden fab in August 2024. The project has received approval under EU state aid rules, including a EUR 5 billion German support measure, with total investments expected to exceed EUR 10 billion through a combination of equity, debt financing and public funding.
The facility is planned to produce 40,000 300 mm wafers per month, using 28/22 nm planar CMOS and 16/12 nm FinFET process technology, reinforcing Europe’s advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. The project is expected to generate around 2,000 direct high-tech positions, with additional indirect employment across the European supply chain.