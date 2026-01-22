Elmos opens new R&D site in the Czech Republic

According to the company, the new R&D centre is located in Brno, one of Eastern Europe’s established high-tech hubs, and is intended to strengthen Elmos' global development network. The move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to increase its development capacity for future generations of highly integrated mixed-signal solutions.

The Brno team will focus on product architecture, analog and digital mixed-signal design, and test engineering. These areas are described by Elmos as key competencies for upcoming product families.

Elmos states that the new site – which opened its doors on November 1, 2025 – will complement its existing R&D operations in Europe and Asia, supporting innovation across both automotive and non-automotive applications.

"Our new R&D centre is more than just another pin on the map. It is an expression of our commitment to future growth with innovative solutions in the automotive and non-automotive sectors. With our R&D teams in Europe and Asia, we have a powerful, globally positioned development network that consistently drives innovation and competitiveness. This enables us to secure sustainable growth in our established markets and expand our potential in future technology fields," says Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, Chief Development and Sales Officer at Elmos Semiconductor, in a press release.

In January last year, the company sold its Dortmund wafer fab to the US technology company Littelfuse and completed its transformation into a fabless semiconductor company.