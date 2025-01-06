Elmos sold its fab for €93 million to US company

On June 28, 2023, Littelfuse, Inc. and Elmos Semiconductor, a supplier of analog mixed-signal automotive semiconductors, signed an agreement on the sale of the Elmos wafer fab for a net purchase price of approximately EUR 93 million.

According to the company's press release, Elmos and Littelfuse agreed to enter into a multi-year capacity sharing arrangement with an initial term lasting through 2029. This long-term agreement supplements the existing supply arrangements with Elmos’ other foundry partners and ensures that Elmos has the necessary capacities to meet projected customer demand.

Elmos added that regulatory approvals by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt) were already granted in the summer of 2023.

After the regulatory approval, the US buyer made a payment to Elmos in the amount of EUR 37.2 million in August 2023. The remainder of the purchase price of approximately EUR 56 million was transferred to Elmos on December 30, 2024.