Elmos sold its fab for €93 million to US company
The sale of the Dortmund wafer fab to the US technology company Littelfuse, completed the fabless transformation of Elmos Semiconductor. The transaction closed with the arrival of the New Year. With this, US-based Littelfuse became the new owner of Dortmund Semiconductor GmbH, the separate entity of the Elmos wafer factory.
On June 28, 2023, Littelfuse, Inc. and Elmos Semiconductor, a supplier of analog mixed-signal automotive semiconductors, signed an agreement on the sale of the Elmos wafer fab for a net purchase price of approximately EUR 93 million.
According to the company's press release, Elmos and Littelfuse agreed to enter into a multi-year capacity sharing arrangement with an initial term lasting through 2029. This long-term agreement supplements the existing supply arrangements with Elmos’ other foundry partners and ensures that Elmos has the necessary capacities to meet projected customer demand.
Elmos added that regulatory approvals by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt) were already granted in the summer of 2023.
After the regulatory approval, the US buyer made a payment to Elmos in the amount of EUR 37.2 million in August 2023. The remainder of the purchase price of approximately EUR 56 million was transferred to Elmos on December 30, 2024.
“The closing of the fab sale is a very important milestone for the future success of Elmos. As a fabless company, Elmos accesses state-of-the-art technologies from our renowned manufacturing partners. From now on we can even better focus on utilizing our strong growth potential with highly innovative automotive IC applications,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE, in a press release.