Amphenol completes acquisition of CommScope’s CCS business

The transaction was first announced in August, when Amphenol disclosed plans to acquire the CCS business for USD 10.5 billion in cash, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

Following the completion of the deal, the CCS business will be included in Amphenol’s Communications Solutions segment. The acquired operations add fibre-optic interconnect capabilities for IT datacom and communications networks, as well as industrial interconnect products for building infrastructure connectivity.

According to Amphenol, approximately 20,000 employees from the CCS business will join the company as part of the acquisition.

Amphenol expects the CCS business to generate full-year sales of around USD 4.1 billion in 2026.