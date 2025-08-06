Amphenol to acquire CCS business from CommScope

The transaction will expand Amphenol’s interconnect product capabilities in the growing IT datacom market—particularly in fibre optic interconnect products for artificial intelligence and other data centre applications—and will further diversify Amphenol’s portfolio of fibre optic and other interconnect solutions across the communications networks and industrial markets.

CCS operates through three distinct businesses. Data Center Connectivity Solutions primarily sells fibre optic interconnect solutions to customers in the IT datacom market. Broadband Communications provides fibre optic and other interconnect solutions to customers in the communications networks market. Building Connectivity Solutions offers a range of interconnect solutions integrated into existing and next‑generation building technologies for the industrial market.

Assuming current economic conditions continue, CCS is expected to generate approximately USD 3.6 billion in sales and an EBITDA margin of 26% in calendar year 2025.