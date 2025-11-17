Dutch delegation heads to China as Nexperia exports resume

In a statement released on November 13, Karremans said the Netherlands is working closely with European and international partners to verify that shipments from Nexperia’s Chinese facilities are now resuming in practice — not only in principle.

The minister stated that the Netherlands, along with European and international partners, are “closely monitoring the situation. Both to verify the resumption of tangible supplies to Europe and the rest of the world and to ascertain if and when trade from Nexperia’s facilities in China is fully resumed.”

Diplomatic push continues

To maintain momentum and secure a long-term solution, the Dutch government will send a senior official delegation to Beijing early next week. According to Karremans, the goal is to continue diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilising supply chains and ensuring mutual reliability between the EU and China.

“The Netherlands remains committed to diplomatic engagement with China. We welcome therefore China’s openness for furthering our close engagement, including in-person,” he noted. The upcoming visit will focus on establishing “a mutually agreeable solution” that guarantees stable access to the legacy chips crucial for Europe’s automotive and industrial sectors.

China had halted exports of Nexperia’s products in early October, following the Dutch government’s temporary assumption of control of the company over governance concerns. The disruption quickly rippled through European manufacturing.