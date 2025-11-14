Zooming in on the machine that prints microchips

In an article last Friday, we published a visual explainer from Branch Education that walks through the entire process of how microchips are made – from raw material to finished product.

This time, we’re zooming way in – because inside all microchips are nanometer-sized transistors and wires, but how are these nanoscopic structures built?

This video from Brandch Education takes you inside an EUV photolithography system and shows how it truly functions as a microchip “photocopier” — projecting a mask pattern onto a silicon wafer using 13-nanometer EUV light.