© Branch Education
Business |
Zooming in on the machine that prints microchips
To build today’s most advanced processors and memories, manufacturers rely on Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems — machines so complex that each one costs more than USD 150 million and contains thousands of precision-engineered components. And at the heart of this market is ASML, the sole producer of EUV lithography tools.
In an article last Friday, we published a visual explainer from Branch Education that walks through the entire process of how microchips are made – from raw material to finished product.
This time, we’re zooming way in – because inside all microchips are nanometer-sized transistors and wires, but how are these nanoscopic structures built?
This video from Brandch Education takes you inside an EUV photolithography system and shows how it truly functions as a microchip “photocopier” — projecting a mask pattern onto a silicon wafer using 13-nanometer EUV light.