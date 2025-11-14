Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
EUV-Photolithography-System
© Branch Education
Business |

Zooming in on the machine that prints microchips

To build today’s most advanced processors and memories, manufacturers rely on Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems — machines so complex that each one costs more than USD 150 million and contains thousands of precision-engineered components. And at the heart of this market is ASML, the sole producer of EUV lithography tools.

In an article last Friday, we published a visual explainer from Branch Education that walks through the entire process of how microchips are made – from raw material to finished product.

This time, we’re zooming way in – because inside all microchips are nanometer-sized transistors and wires, but how are these nanoscopic structures built?

This video from Brandch Education takes you inside an EUV photolithography system and shows how it truly functions as a microchip “photocopier” — projecting a mask pattern onto a silicon wafer using 13-nanometer EUV light.

Ad
Ad
Load more news
© 2025 Evertiq AB November 06 2025 6:43 pm V25.4.5-1